Search ongoing for missing Harrogate man Luke Johnson
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers are searching for missing Luke Johnson who was last seen earlier today (Monday April 28).
Luke, 31, from the Starbeck area of Harrogate, was last seen at around 7am this morning.
He has not arrived for work when expected and his family and the police are growing very concerned for his welfare.
He is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 11in, with short brown hair and facial stubble.
When he was last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a beige hooded top and white trainers.
If you have seen Luke, please call us on 101.
If you have an immediate sighting of him or know where he is now, please call police on 999.
Please quote reference number 269 of 28 April.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.