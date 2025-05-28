Police appeal following serious injury collision near Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious collision near Leathley.

The ambulance service contacted North Yorkshire Police at 11.14am yesterday (Tuesday May 27) to report a collision which occurred on Cinder Lane in Lindley.

It involved a single cyclist who was travelling on an orange bike.

Following the collision, a man in his 60s currently remains in a serious condition in hospital.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing to any witnesses who haven’t spoken to us already or anyone who witnessed the cyclist prior to the collision to contact us.

“Email [email protected] and [email protected] if you have any information which could help our investigation.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Laura Elvidge. “Quote reference 12250094960 when passing on information.”