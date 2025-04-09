One taken to hospital after collision in Brimham Rocks area of Harrogate

By Duncan Atkins
Published 9th Apr 2025, 11:13 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 11:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters from Harrogate and Knaresborough were sent out after a police report of a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Brimham Rocks area.

They found that a vehicle had overturned and all three people inside the car were out upon arrival.

One person was taken to hospital for treatment, while the other two were uninjured.

The call-out was at 10.39pm on April 8.

Related topics:HarrogateKnaresborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice