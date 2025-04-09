One taken to hospital after collision in Brimham Rocks area of Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters from Harrogate and Knaresborough were sent out after a police report of a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Brimham Rocks area.

They found that a vehicle had overturned and all three people inside the car were out upon arrival.

One person was taken to hospital for treatment, while the other two were uninjured.

The call-out was at 10.39pm on April 8.