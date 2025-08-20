North Yorkshire firefighters tackle tractor fire on major road in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a tractor on fire on a major road in the Harrogate district yesterday.

Fire crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough were called at 3.38pm on Tuesday (August 19) to reports of a tractor on fire on Fountains Abbey Road in Ripley.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and cooled the vehicle before using drizzit pads to soak up oil that had leaked onto the road.

Crews cordoned off the vehicle and handed the incident over to a responsible person to arrange recovery.

This article will be updated with any further information we receive.