North Yorkshire firefighters tackle early morning fire that destroys property in Knaresborough
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire in the early hours at a residential property in Knaresborough.
Crews from Knaresborough, Harrogate and Acomb were called at 3.09am on Tuesday (July 22) to a fire at a property on Allerton Lane.
The fire crews extinguished the fire and dampened down the area.
The fire resulted in 100 per cent fire damage to the property.
All occupants were accounted for and out of the property on the arrival of crews.
One occupant was assessed and left in the care of paramedics.
This article will be updated with any further information we receive.