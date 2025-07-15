North Yorkshire firefighters join forces with farmers to tackle two spreading field fires in Ripon

By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th Jul 2025, 10:50 BST
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a number of fields on fire in Ripon yesterday afternoon.

Crews from Ripon, Northallerton and Thirsk were called at 2.59pm on Monday (July 14) to reports of a stubble field on fire.

On arrival, the fire measured approximately 200x100 metres in size.

The fire then jumped a road and ignited a second field.

Firefighters from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service joined forces with farmers to tackle two spreading field fires in Ripon and Melmerby

Crew used four hose reel jets and were assisted by farmers creating fire breaks to extinguish and dampen down the fire.

A few hours later, crews from Ripon, Thirsk, Northallerton, Richmond and Tadcaster were called to Melmerby to a large crop fire.

On arrival, the fire measured approximately ten acres.

The crews worked alongside farmers to surround the fire and bring it under control.

Agricultural machinery was utilised to create fire breaks and mitigate the fire’s spread.

North Yorkshire Police were requested to attend the scene and close roads in the vicinity of the incident.

Crews eventually extinguished the fire and dampened down the area.

