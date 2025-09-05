North Yorkshire firefighters called to Harrogate village after wind turbine struck by lightning
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a lightning strike in a Harrogate village yesterday afternoon.
A crew from Harrogate and Wetherby were called to Pannal Green at 2.27pm on Thursday (September 4) to an external wind turbine that had been struck by lightning.
The firefighters stood by while a turbine engineer investigated the fusebox.
No other fire was found inside the premises after the investigation.
The fusebox is believed to have done its job, preventing further damage following the strike.
