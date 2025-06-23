Multiple casualties as emergency services respond to back-to-back collisions in Harrogate district

By Lucy Chappell
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 09:38 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 09:50 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The emergency services responded to reports of two separate road traffic collisions in the Harrogate district yesterday afternoon.

Firefighters from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Low Grantley at 12.21pm on Sunday (June 22) to a vehicle on its side.

Crews assisted the occupant from the vehicle using a triple extension ladder and left them in the care of ambulance crews.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident was then handed over to North Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

The emergency services responded to reports of two separate road traffic collisions in the Harrogate district on Sunday afternoon in what was a busy day for the police, firefighters and ambulance serviceplaceholder image
The emergency services responded to reports of two separate road traffic collisions in the Harrogate district on Sunday afternoon in what was a busy day for the police, firefighters and ambulance service

A few hours later, firefighters were called at 2.16pm to the A59 in Goldsborough to a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorbike and a car.

A crew from Knaresborough used Drizzit pads to deal with leaking fluids from the the motorcycle.

They also provided first aid treatment to two casualties who were then left in the care of an ambulance crew to be transported to hospital.

The incident was left with North Yorkshire Police.

This article will be updated with any further information we receive.

Related topics:HarrogateNorth Yorkshire PoliceYorkshire Ambulance Service
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice