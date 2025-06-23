Multiple casualties as emergency services respond to back-to-back collisions in Harrogate district
Firefighters from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Low Grantley at 12.21pm on Sunday (June 22) to a vehicle on its side.
Crews assisted the occupant from the vehicle using a triple extension ladder and left them in the care of ambulance crews.
The incident was then handed over to North Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
A few hours later, firefighters were called at 2.16pm to the A59 in Goldsborough to a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorbike and a car.
A crew from Knaresborough used Drizzit pads to deal with leaking fluids from the the motorcycle.
They also provided first aid treatment to two casualties who were then left in the care of an ambulance crew to be transported to hospital.
The incident was left with North Yorkshire Police.
