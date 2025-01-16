Man falls through ice while rescuing dog during 'terrifying incident’ in Harrogate district
On Wednesday (January 15), emergency services, including the air ambulance, rushed to Marfield Wetlands near Masham, where a man in his 20s fell through the ice while trying to rescue his dog.
Thankfully, both the man and his dog were rescued, and the man was taken to hospital to be checked over.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re relieved to share that the dog was very cold but is also safe and well.
“While this incident had a positive outcome, it serves as a critical reminder - if your dog goes onto the ice or falls in, do not follow them.
“Tragically, it’s often the person who goes after the dog who doesn’t survive.”
Stepping onto frozen water is incredibly dangerous.
Even if the ice near the bank seems thick, it often becomes thinner as you move toward the centre and there is no guarantee the ice can support a person’s weight.
If someone falls through, they may disappear beneath the surface, out of sight and away from help, and can drown quickly.
Once in the freezing water, the intense cold can overwhelm them, leaving them unable to help themselves.
Rescuers – whether a passersby or emergency services – may also risk their lives during rescue attempts.
This is what to do if your dog falls through the ice...
– Stay calm and do not go onto the ice yourself – if the ice couldn’t support your dog’s weight, it won’t support yours
- Call your dog to encourage them to return to safety
- If your dog can’t get out, call 999 immediately and ask for the fire and rescue service.