Malton man dies following three-vehicle collision on A168 near Dishforth Airfield

A Malton man has died following a three vehicle collision near Dishforth Airfield

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the A168 near Dishforth Airfield.

Around 7.15am this morning (Friday, September 19) a collision took place on the A168 close to Dishforth Airfield.

The collision involved a red Fiat 500 car, a John Deere tractor and a white HGV milk tanker.

The Fiat and tractor were travelling south towards Boroughbridge, and the HGV was travelling in the opposite direction towards Thirsk.

Sadly, the driver of the Fiat, a 70-year-old man from Malton, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed.

The HGV driver, a 45-year-old man from Stockton suffered minor injuries, and the tractor driver, a 57-year-old man, was uninjured.

The road remains closed to allow for collision investigation work and recovery to take place but police hope to reopen the road by 6pm this evening (Friday September 19).

Yorkshire Ambulance Service have thanked members of the public who assisted them at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police is asked to email [email protected] or [email protected]

Quote reference number 12250177124 when providing details.