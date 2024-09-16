Investigation launched after firefighters tackle huge blaze overnight at building in Pateley Bridge

By Lucy Chappell
Published 16th Sep 2024, 09:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to reports of a large fire at a building in Pateley Bridge at the weekend.

Multiple crews from across the county were called to King Street at 10.12pm on Saturday (August 14) to a large fire at a commercial and residential premises.

The fire broke through the roof of the two-story building, measuring around 15×40 metres.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said: “Crews remained at the scene for several hours fighting the fire and extinguishing hotspots.

Firefighters responded to reports of a huge fire at a commercial and residential premises on King Street in Pateley BridgeFirefighters responded to reports of a huge fire at a commercial and residential premises on King Street in Pateley Bridge
Firefighters responded to reports of a huge fire at a commercial and residential premises on King Street in Pateley Bridge

"They used breathing apparatus, main jets, hose reel jets and an aerial ladder platform.”

In a post on social media, The United Parish of Upper Nidderdale praised and thanked the fire service and local community for their support.

It said: "Please pray for all those affected by the fire on King Street on Saturday night, for the man whose home has been destroyed, for those whose workshops have been severely affected and their livelihood threatened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We give thanks that no lives were lost, for the swift intervention of the fire brigades and the local community, which saved a life and many other buildings.”

The investigation into the cause of the fire is still on-going.

This article will be updated with any further information that we receive.

Related topics:Pateley BridgeKing Street
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice