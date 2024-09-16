Investigation launched after firefighters tackle huge blaze overnight at building in Pateley Bridge
Multiple crews from across the county were called to King Street at 10.12pm on Saturday (August 14) to a large fire at a commercial and residential premises.
The fire broke through the roof of the two-story building, measuring around 15×40 metres.
The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said: “Crews remained at the scene for several hours fighting the fire and extinguishing hotspots.
"They used breathing apparatus, main jets, hose reel jets and an aerial ladder platform.”
In a post on social media, The United Parish of Upper Nidderdale praised and thanked the fire service and local community for their support.
It said: "Please pray for all those affected by the fire on King Street on Saturday night, for the man whose home has been destroyed, for those whose workshops have been severely affected and their livelihood threatened.
“We give thanks that no lives were lost, for the swift intervention of the fire brigades and the local community, which saved a life and many other buildings.”
The investigation into the cause of the fire is still on-going.
This article will be updated with any further information that we receive.