Increase in 'illegal and dangerous' hoax calls cause North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to issue serious public warning

By Claudia Bowes
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 14:32 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2025, 14:45 BST
According to the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, the amount of hoax calls has gone up in recent months.
According to the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, the amount of hoax calls has gone up in recent months.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS) are issuing a serious reminder to the public following a concerning rise in the number of hoax calls received in recent months.

These false calls not only waste valuable time and resources but also have the potential to put lives at risk by diverting emergency services away from genuine incidents.

Kim McLuckie, NYFRS Control Room Station Manager, said “Hoax calls are not harmless pranks, they are illegal and dangerous. Every second counts in an emergency and a hoax call could delay help to someone in real need.”

Making a deliberate hoax call to emergency services is a criminal offence. Offenders could face prosecution with penalties including a fine of up to £5,000 and/or six months in prison.

Emergency services also have the power to request the disconnection of phones used to make repeated hoax calls.

NYFRS urge the public to think twice before making hoax calls and possibly causing serious consequences.

