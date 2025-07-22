Increase in 'illegal and dangerous' hoax calls cause North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to issue serious public warning
These false calls not only waste valuable time and resources but also have the potential to put lives at risk by diverting emergency services away from genuine incidents.
Kim McLuckie, NYFRS Control Room Station Manager, said “Hoax calls are not harmless pranks, they are illegal and dangerous. Every second counts in an emergency and a hoax call could delay help to someone in real need.”
Making a deliberate hoax call to emergency services is a criminal offence. Offenders could face prosecution with penalties including a fine of up to £5,000 and/or six months in prison.
Emergency services also have the power to request the disconnection of phones used to make repeated hoax calls.
NYFRS urge the public to think twice before making hoax calls and possibly causing serious consequences.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.