IN PICTURES: 11 behind-the-scenes photos from a firefighter rescue exercise at Ripon Cathedral

By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th Feb 2025, 16:02 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 16:07 BST
Firefighters from Ripon and Tadcaster recently performed a mock line rescue from Ripon Cathedral Bell Tower.

The training exercise for the fire service was part of the cathedrals evacuation plans for ringers injured or trapped in the tower.

Verger Lucinda Taylor was strapped onto a stretcher and lowered 15 metres down to the cathedral floor from a trap door in the ringing room.

These 11 brilliant photos from our photographer James Hardisty take a look behind-the-scenes of the exercise...

1. MOCK LINE RESCUE TRAINING EXERCISE AT RIPON CATHEDRAL

Verger Lucinda Taylor was strapped onto a stretcher and lowered 15 metres down to the cathedral floor from a trap door in the ringing room Photo: James Hardisty

2. MOCK LINE RESCUE TRAINING EXERCISE AT RIPON CATHEDRAL

Verger Lucinda Taylor was strapped onto a stretcher and lowered 15 metres down to the cathedral floor from a trap door in the ringing room Photo: James Hardisty

3. MOCK LINE RESCUE TRAINING EXERCISE AT RIPON CATHEDRAL

Verger Lucinda Taylor was strapped onto a stretcher and lowered 15 metres down to the cathedral floor from a trap door in the ringing room Photo: James Hardisty

4. MOCK LINE RESCUE TRAINING EXERCISE AT RIPON CATHEDRAL

Verger Lucinda Taylor was strapped onto a stretcher and lowered 15 metres down to the cathedral floor from a trap door in the ringing room Photo: James Hardisty

