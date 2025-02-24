IN PICTURES: 11 behind-the-scenes photos from a firefighter rescue exercise at Ripon Cathedral

The training exercise for the fire service was part of the cathedrals evacuation plans for ringers injured or trapped in the tower.

Verger Lucinda Taylor was strapped onto a stretcher and lowered 15 metres down to the cathedral floor from a trap door in the ringing room.

These 11 brilliant photos from our photographer James Hardisty take a look behind-the-scenes of the exercise...

