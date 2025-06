North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a bench on fire at a park in Harrogate yesterday evening.

A crew from Harrogate were called to Valley Drive, adjacent to the Valley Gardens, at 8.47pm on Tuesday (June 10) to a bench smouldering.

The crew used a hose reel jet to dampen the bench and extinguish the embers.

The cause of fire is believed to have been deliberate.