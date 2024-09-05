Firefighters tackle fire at residential apartment in Harrogate causing ‘90 per cent damage’ to loft

By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Sep 2024, 09:30 BST

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire in the loft of a residential apartment yesterday.

Crews from Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Tadcaster were called to the four-story building in Harrogate at 1.12pm on Wednesday (September 4).

The firefighters gained access to the loft, located the fire and extinguished it.

Crews cut away plaster board and beams to check for hot spots.

Firefighters have tackled a fire at a residential apartment in Harrogate which has caused ‘90 per cent damage’ to the loft

They then ventilated the property and used an aerial ladder platform to carry out an external inspection.

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said: “The fire was believed to be caused by a fire hood of a down light that had been knocked, resulting in a pillow in the loft catching fire and spreading to the loft space.

“The fire resulted in 90 per cent fire damage to the loft, 30 per cent fire damage to the hallway, and 100 per cent smoke damage to the flat.”

The firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera, aerial ladder platform and small tools at the incident.

