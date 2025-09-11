Firefighters from Harrogate, Knaresborough and Wetherby tackle late-night fire at industrial unit in Boroughbridge

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire in an industrial unit in the Harrogate district last night.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters from Harrogate, Knaresborough and Wetherby were called to Boroughbridge at 9.28pm on Wednesday (September 10) to a fire in an industrial unit.

The fire was confined to a machine and staff on site used two water extinguishers prior to the arrival of the fire service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On arrival, the firefighters went on to fully extinguish the blaze.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Boroughbridge on Wednesday (September 10 night to reports of a fire in an industrial unit

It is thought to have started due to lithium-ion batteries that were carelessly disposed of.

The fire crews used a hose reel, two breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and small tools.

This article will be updated with any further information we receive.