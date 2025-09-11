Firefighters from Harrogate, Knaresborough and Wetherby tackle late-night fire at industrial unit in Boroughbridge
Firefighters from Harrogate, Knaresborough and Wetherby were called to Boroughbridge at 9.28pm on Wednesday (September 10) to a fire in an industrial unit.
The fire was confined to a machine and staff on site used two water extinguishers prior to the arrival of the fire service.
On arrival, the firefighters went on to fully extinguish the blaze.
It is thought to have started due to lithium-ion batteries that were carelessly disposed of.
The fire crews used a hose reel, two breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and small tools.
