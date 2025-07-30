Fire crews rescue person trapped by car in unusual Harrogate garage accident

Fire crews were called to the incident on Hollins Road at 2.39pm on Tuesday afternoon

Emergency services were called to a residential property on Hollins Road in Harrogate yesterday afternoon after a person became trapped by their car and a garage door.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred at approximately 2.39pm, when a car reportedly rolled forward, pinning the person’s leg between the vehicle and the garage door.

Two fire crews from Harrogate, supported by an incident support unit from Ripon, were called to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters removed a section of the garage door in order to free the trapped individual.

Once released, crews moved the vehicle from the garage and remained on scene to assist paramedics.

The injured person was handed over to the care of the ambulance team. Their condition has not been disclosed.