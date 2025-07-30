Fire crews rescue person trapped by car in unusual Harrogate garage accident
Emergency services were called to a residential property on Hollins Road in Harrogate yesterday afternoon after a person became trapped by their car and a garage door.
The incident occurred at approximately 2.39pm, when a car reportedly rolled forward, pinning the person’s leg between the vehicle and the garage door.
Two fire crews from Harrogate, supported by an incident support unit from Ripon, were called to the scene.
Firefighters removed a section of the garage door in order to free the trapped individual.
Once released, crews moved the vehicle from the garage and remained on scene to assist paramedics.
The injured person was handed over to the care of the ambulance team. Their condition has not been disclosed.
