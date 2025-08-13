Collision on A59 and B6451 junction near Harrogate causes police to launch appeal
It happened just before 09:30am on Wednesday August 13 and involved two vehicles, a white Mercedes Vito van and a Ford KA.
A police spokesperson said: “The driver of the Ford KA was taken to hospital with minor injuries. They are currently receiving medical treatment. The passenger of the Mercedes Vito van was checked at the scene.
“We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone with dashcam footage of the vehicles prior to impact or the collision itself, to contact us.
“Email [email protected] if you can help.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 430 Elizabeth Parry.
“Quote reference 12250151629 when passing on information.”