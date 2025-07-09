BREAKING: Major road in Harrogate district closed following collision as police urge motorists to avoid area

North Yorkshire Police is urging motorists to avoid the A1(M) and A59 near Knaresborough as they deal with a road traffic collision.

Officers are currently at the scene of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle at junction 47 of the A1(M) and A59 at Allerton Park, on the bridge over the motorway.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “The road is likely to be closed for some time and traffic will be extremely heavy, so please avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

“Please follow local traffic advice for further updates.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

This article will be updated with any further information we receive.