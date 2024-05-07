Emergency authorities reveal full scale of rainfall in Knaresborough during calamitous flash floods

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The intensive rain and hail may have gone but the clean-up has continued despite the improvement in the weather.

Speaking on behalf of the agencies involved in responding to the almost ‘biblical’ downpour in Knaresborough, Dave Dixon, Station Manager at North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service revealed the total volume of rain which had fallen in the town on Monday night.

"In the space of two hours from around 6pm last night an extreme localised weather event saw the equivalent of 32 millimetres of rain per hour fall in Knaresborough,” said Mr Dixon.

"The speed and volume of heavy rain led to flooding in some properties and overwhelmed local drainage systems.

"Knaresborough Town Council and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service led the response on the ground ensuring people were safe.

"The town council has a robust emergency response plan and this was put in place ensuring people were safe.

"Where appropriate electricity supplies were turned off.

"Two vulnerable households were evacuated to temporary accommodation, some other people chose to leave themselves but most chose to stay because the water had not entered their property or they preferred to go upstairs.”

"Four fire appliances attended the scene, along with North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Council staff."

The fire chief said he wanted to reassure residents that the agencies had also been on the scene today to follow up on damage and any assistance anyone may have needed.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Council its role in the response.

"Agencies involved in supporting the communities impacted by flash flooding in Knaresborough last night are out on the ground again today including Knaresborough Town Council and ourselves.

"A range of help, advice and support is available via a community drop in centre supported by Chain Lane Community Hub on Chain Lane.