Elizabeth’s silver service

Elizabeth Hewick of the 1st Scriven Scout Group has been awarded the Silver Acorn in recognition of her 40 years with the organisation.

The award is presented for especially distinguished service to Scouting.

Elizabeth first became involved with 1st Scriven in Knaresborough by joining the committee when her son started as a Cub Scout in 1976, and soon after joined the group an assistant leader, becoming the cub leader a few years later.

While being cub leader for those many years she has also taken on various different roles to help the group continue in times of shortages.

She has been acting group scout leader, acting chairperson and also running the Scouts for a year when they were without a leader, basically meaning that the group never stopped functioning.

She has shown the Scouts many skills and leading them in the adventurous activities that Scouting is known for.

Hundreds of young people have passed through the group while she has been there and continue to do so.

She now sees the children of her former cubs, which is fantastic for her, and shows what a good job she has done throughout her time there.

She is still with the group as a section assistant, quartermaster and camp cook, and loves her involvement with it still.

A spokesman said: “Elizabeth is truly an inspiration to all those that have been involved with the 1st Scriven Scout Group and Scouting as a whole over the years, and this is why the Scout Association has awarded her the prestigious Silver Acorn.”