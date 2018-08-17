Eight best hotels in Harrogate, according to TripAdvisor

For years Harrogate has been one of the UK’s most popular towns to visit.

With its spring waters and spa heritage, tourists have flocked from miles around to try the famous sulpher water, enjoy the Turkish Baths, and marvel at the picturesque scenery.

Naturally, the number of bars, restaurants, and hotels has grown in the town, to cater for the thousands of visitors who come to Harrogate every year.

But where is the best place to hole up for the night in our district?

We have everything from world-class award-winning hotel, Rudding Park, to small family-run bed and breakfasts and you can find all of it on TripAdvisor.

But which ones have past visitors recommended? Which hotels, B&Bs and apartments have the go-to travel advice website ranked as best value?

Here are the eight best places to stay in Harrogate, as recommended by TripAdvisor. (August 17)