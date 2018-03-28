Youngsters knit together to help homeless in winter

Knitting has proved beneficial in more ways than one after it was introduced in a Harrogate school.

Students at Rossett School have been learning the traditional skill thanks to teaching assistant Jane Terzza. Over the last few years, she has taught more than 100 students to knit.

“Knitting has been scientifically proven to calm anxiety, lower stress levels and help with depression,” she said.

“The rhythmic, repetitive movements calm the heart rate and breathing. Knitting also has therapeutic benefits for concentration and focus so, combined with the relaxing effect, it’s an ideal hobby for students to learn.”

This year, the Rossett students have put their skills to good use by creating a colourful scarf which they have decided to donate to a homeless person being supported by Harrogate Homeless Project.

The names of the first 100 students to learn to knit at the school have been included on a note to send with the scarf, along with their best wishes for the new owner.

“It has been a very cold winter and the impact on people with nowhere to go has been particularly hard.”

Mrs Terzza added: “While they were knitting, the students had many thoughtful conversations about the issue of homelessness and it was very touching to see the mature way they discussed it.

“We hope this will be the first of many projects that our knitters will complete.”