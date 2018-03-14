Young designers’ work to be on show in Valley Gardens

Aspiring young designers will have their work on display to the public thanks to a partnership with a community group.

GCSE graphics students in Years nine and 10 at Rossett School were given a brief to create an information board, postcard and leaflet to promote the new Japanese Gardens in Harrogate’s famous Valley Gardens.

The work by all 21 students was put on display at RHS Garden Harlow Carr and the competition was judged by members of the Friends of Valley Gardens.

The winning information board was designed by Chloe Verity, while Oliver Houseman’s typography design will be used on a postcard and Sam Corazzi’s leaflet will be printed and distributed around the Harrogate area.

Friends of Valley Gardens (FOVG) volunteers Ann Beeby and Liz Chidlow said: “We were really impressed and very pleasantly surprised by the range of different approaches and outcomes the students have produced.

“It was hard to choose just three winners from all the fantastic entries, but we’re confident the new material will help us to promote the Japanese Garden to visitors and make the most of this recently restored area of the Valley Gardens, which is supported by the Heritage Lottery.”

The partnership between Rossett, FOVG, and HBC came about when one of the school team was volunteering in the gardens. Art teacher Lisa Bullivant was delighted to give the students an opportunity to use skills learned in class for a real-life project seen by thousands of people.