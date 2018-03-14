World Book Day fun at Gateways

Gateways School in Harewood celebrated World Book Day with their theme Love Reading during which everyone attended, dressed as their much-loved characters or books.

After a whole school assembly where youngsters paraded their character’s costumes, pupils and teachers went on to discuss why they love reading, with thoughts and comments from pupils from Reception class through to the Sixth Form. A favourite reason was that reading opens up windows to other worlds.

A school spokesman said: “What a fabulous team effort from all pupils and staff and thank you to parents for helping with the wonderful outfits.”