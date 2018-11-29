There are some things that everyone in Harrogate has - or should have - done while living here.

These are the ten things that everyone in Harrogate should have done before they turn 40

If you're born and raised in Harrogate, there are some rites of passage that almost everyone will have done before the time they're 40.

Here are the 10 top things that every Harrogate person has - or should have - done before the milestone birthday...

Whether you go with your girlfriends or your grandma, almost everyone born here has been to Bettys at some point.. and if you haven't, be prepared for a shocked look when you try explaining that to someone outside Harrogate...

1. Go to Bettys Tearooms

Whether you go with your girlfriends or your grandma, almost everyone born here has been to Bettys at some point.. and if you haven't, be prepared for a shocked look when you try explaining that to someone outside Harrogate...
other
Buy a Photo
Ok so maybe this is one to do well before you're anywhere near 40... but let's not lie - we've all had one too many at the Christmas Party and ended up being 'politely' asked to leave by the Viper Rooms bouncers...

2. Get kicked out of Viper Rooms

Ok so maybe this is one to do well before you're anywhere near 40... but let's not lie - we've all had one too many at the Christmas Party and ended up being 'politely' asked to leave by the Viper Rooms bouncers...
jpress
Buy a Photo
It may not be Harrogate's best boozer but its one of the biggest and the busiest. Whether it be a pint during the World Cup with the game on the big screen or a one before a big night on the town, we've all had a tipple at Spoons.

3. Go for a pint in 'Spoons

It may not be Harrogate's best boozer but its one of the biggest and the busiest. Whether it be a pint during the World Cup with the game on the big screen or a one before a big night on the town, we've all had a tipple at Spoons.
jpress
Buy a Photo
Harrogate is full of fitness fanatics and running enthusiasts, so we KNOW there will be plenty of you will have participated in parkrun... And with so much open green space, we can't think of anywhere better to give it a go!

4. Take part in Harrogate parkrun

Harrogate is full of fitness fanatics and running enthusiasts, so we KNOW there will be plenty of you will have participated in parkrun... And with so much open green space, we can't think of anywhere better to give it a go!
jpress
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3