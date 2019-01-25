These are the best performing secondary schools in Harrogate, according to new government figures

The best performing secondary schools in Harrogate according to government figures

These are the best performing secondary schools in Harrogate, according to new government figures.

Listed are 5 secondary schools in the Harrogate Borough Council area organised by their ‘Progress 8 score’, from the highest ranked first. All data taken from the Department for Education website on January 25. This is what the data means.

Progress 8 score: 0.79. Well above average.

1. St Aidans Church of England High School

Progress 8 score: 0.79. Well above average.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Progress 8 score: 0.49. Above average.

2. Harrogate Grammar School

Progress 8 score: 0.49. Above average.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Progress 8 score: 0.58. Well above average.

3. St John Fisher Catholic High School

Progress 8 score: 0.58. Well above average.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Progress 8 score: -0.13. Average.

4. Rossett School

Progress 8 score: -0.13. Average.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2