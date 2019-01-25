The best performing secondary schools in Harrogate according to government figures

These are the best performing secondary schools in Harrogate, according to new government figures.

Listed are 5 secondary schools in the Harrogate Borough Council area organised by their ‘Progress 8 score’, from the highest ranked first. All data taken from the Department for Education website on January 25. This is what the data means.

1. St Aidans Church of England High School Progress 8 score: 0.79. Well above average.

2. Harrogate Grammar School Progress 8 score: 0.49. Above average.

3. St John Fisher Catholic High School Progress 8 score: 0.58. Well above average.

4. Rossett School Progress 8 score: -0.13. Average.

