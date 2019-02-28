Table tennis finals booked by pupils

Harrogate’s St John Fisher Catholic High School pupils competed in the recent North Yorkshire School Table Tennis Championships.

U11 Boys - Ralph Walker (Pannal) was runner up to Louis Fell (Scarborough); U13 Girls - Holly Shepherd (SJF) was runner up to Hallie Fitton (South Craven) and Ursula Holland (SJF) was 3rd; U13 Boys - Anish Johar (HGS) won the event, beating Oscar Murray (HGS) in the final. Michael Walker (SJF) was 3rd; U16 Girls - Vicky Hudson (SJF) won the event as there were no other entries; U16 Boys - Sammy Kelly (SJF) won the event, with Theo Kelly and Lewis Pocock the losing semi-finalists. U19 Boys - George Asbury defeated Ben Collins (both SJF) to win the event—just 2 entries. All the winners have the chance to play in the All England Finals in Wolverhampton on April 27. Hallie Fitton is unable to go and Holly Shepherd will take her place.

Pictured, from left, are Sammy Kelly, Vicky Hudson, Holly Shepherd, George Asbury.