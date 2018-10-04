Students stride out to raise £14,000

Hundreds of students from Years 7 to 13 took part in Rossett School’s biennial sponsored walk which has seen around £14,000 pledged for charity.

The pupils followed a 13-mile route from Harrogate, around Norwood and back through Haverah Park to aid charities of the year MIND, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Water Aid.

Headteacher Helen Woodcock said: “It was a brilliant day with a great atmosphere and the weather was amazing too, which was a bonus.

“It was refreshing for the students to get out there walking, not just for themselves but for charity, and there was a great camaraderie not just between the students themselves, but also between students and staff.

“Thirteen miles is certainly not a walk in the park, even in such fantastic weather, so this walk is a real testament to the school and how hard the students are prepared to work in raising money for charity.”

Rossett School students have been taking part in a sponsored walk along the same route for the past 20 years, raising tens of thousands of pounds in total for a range of charities close to their hearts.