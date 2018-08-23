Year 11 students at St John Fisher's Catholic High School in Harrogate have been commending each other's hard work after another 'excellent' GCSE results day at the school.

This year, students at SJF have had to cope with a significant number of new courses, as well as the change in grading to the new 9- 1 system for the majority of subjects.

Students at St John Fisher's in Harrogate congratulate each other on GCSE success.

But while school said these changes make comparisons with previous years difficult, the students have achieved extremely highly in all areas.

Mrs Langstaff, headteacher, said: "Like all schools, our students and staff have had to deal with a lot of change to the GCSE system this year.

"We are incredibly proud of the way in which the school community has faced this challenge with determination, resilience and optimism.

"The fantastic outcomes of our students are testament to both this hard work, and the wonderful support we receive from parents and carers.

"Our students are going on to the destinations they were aiming for, and we are looking forward to welcoming the vast majority of them into our Associated Sixth Form."

Amongst the students who were delighted with their results was Will Font, whose 6 Grade 9s left him 'speechless'.

Like many other friend groups at the school, Eleanor Colquhoun, Charlotte Holmes and Zara Aubad, were as pleased for each other as they were for themselves.

Eleanor said: "I'm really proud of how we've all supported each other through this year, and the grades we've achieved as a result."

Finn McFadden, who achieved an incredible Grade 9 in every subject, said 'I'm so pleased all my hard work has paid off, and so thankful to the school for all their support.

These results give me the confidence to pursue my dream to become a human rights lawyer.'

The school hall was the scene of many similar celebrations as the students reaped the rewards of their hard work. Congratulations to the class of 2018!

