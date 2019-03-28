St Aidan’s give their best in debating comp

Harrogate-based St Aidan’s High School debating team were commended on their high quality of performance in the ESU Mace finals in London.

The 12 regional winners, including Repton, Dulwich and Eton, competed for a place in the Grand Final.

The team gave their best performance against Chenderit School on the motion: ‘This house would ban the use of armed drones during counter-terrorism and warfare.’

Judges were divided on which of the six teams in the semi-finals to put through, but eventually came down in favour Sevenoaks School.

A school spokesman said: “The team more than held their own among the top debating schools in the country. The judges commended them on the high quality of their performance.”

Lord Blunkett presented Frankie Ryan-Casey and Owen Spafford with their trophies for being the NE Regional Champions.