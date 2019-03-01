Sporty youngsters race to medals haul

Pupils at Willow Tree Primary School are out of the starting blocks to their 2019 sporting achievements by testing their skills at a number of events.

Eight children from Year 4 competed against 11 other teams in the Indoor Athletics Event at Harrogate High School last month involving a number of track and field challenges and finished in second place.

Year 5 and 6 pupils showed their skills competing in boccia against two other teams and took second place.

The teams then had another success in the kurling competition, finishing second against five other teams.

“It was really fun and good to work as a team with other Year 5’s and 6’s,” said pupil Martha.

Heather added that she enjoyed trying something that she would probably never have had the opportunity to try.

The determination paid off when Willow Tree pupils were recognised for their sportsmanship by receiving six out of 12 awards presented for areas such as showing resilience, respect and great team work.

The latest competition was a Tchoukball tournament where eight year 5 and 6 pupils competed against eight other teams coming second overall.

One of the children also earned a sporting value wristband for Respect much to the delight of her team mates.

Sports lead at Willow Tree, Steve Reed, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the determination and team work our children show at the all the events they compete in.

“We’ve seen some great results to date.”