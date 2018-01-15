Sixth form £500k refurbishment

Ashville College is to embark on a £500,000 redevelopment its Sixth Form Centre this spring.

Working with Leeds based DLG Architects, the scheme will start in April 2018 and will be completed by September.

Richard Marshall, Headmaster at the College, said of the investment: “The investment in our Sixth Form Centre follows that of a £3.8m refurbishment of our Sports Centre and a £2m refurbishment of the Soothill Hall – bringing our facilities up to modern day standards that offer creative and flexible learning environments for our pupils, and that we believe are unrivalled. More investments will follow in the coming years.”

Adding an additional 100 sq m to the Centre, it will include a new all day café dining area, a creative and flexible environment to encourage collaborative learning; new private study areas and; new seminar and meeting rooms. And the existing centre will be reburbished.

Vicky Rumsey, Head of Sixth Form at Ashville College, added: “We are extremely excited about the re-development.

“What we offer our Sixth Form pupils in terms of academic excellence, extra-curricular activities and the opportunity to flourish and grow in confidence, will only be enhanced by our new collaborative learning environment.”