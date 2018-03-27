Sherburn in finals

Sherburn High School is in the finals of the Educate North Teaching Awards in the category of Sixth Form of the Year.

The prestigious awards recognise best practice and excellence in the education sector.

Head of Sixth Form and Deputy Head Teacher, John Ralphs, who has worked tirelessly to improve standards, said: “I am delighted that Sherburn High Sixth Form and its students have been recognised for their outstanding achievements which are testament to the hard work of both students and staff.”

A school spokesman explained that Sherburn High’s Sixth Form has undergone a transformation in recent years with a relentless drive to ensure quality teaching and learning in all post 16 lessons, coupled with their bespoke two week formal examination assessments.

The school has moved its Level 3 Value Added from -0.19 (significantly negative) in 2015 to +0.32 (significantly positive) in 2017 which put it in the top five per cent nationally. It is also the top performing maintained school in North Yorkshire.

In 2017, from 152 entries, students achieved 42 A* giving a score of 28 per cent A* in comparison to the national figure of 8 per cent and in Maths at A2 in 2017, 12 from 24 students achieved an A*. And 78 per cent of students have gone on to university or Level 4 apprenticeships, with 40 per cent achieving a Russell Group university.

The Educate North Teaching Awards ceremony will take place on April 26 at the Hilton in Manchester.

The spokesman added: “Everyone at the school is keeping everything crossed that they win.”