School wins hi-tech grant to boost in classroom teaching

Sharow CE beat off competition from schools around the UK in a competition to win one of 30 ActivPanels, a state-of-the-art education technology package for their school.

To participate in the Promethean Grant, schools were invited to submit video entries explaining why they would benefit from winning an ActivPanel.

Entries were judged on three criteria: creativity, need, and the impact the technology would have if they were successful and 30 winners will receive a fully installed ActivPanel package valued at around £3,000.

Global education technology provider PrometheanÒ first launched the Promethean UK Grant in 2017 to enable schools to access the latest teaching technology.

Following the phenomenal success of the initial programme, Promethean recognised the need to run a second Promethean Grant in the UK this year.

In their video entry Sharow CE School, near Ripon, showed how their classroom activities are hindered by needing to turn the lights off to use their old whiteboard, including a variety of pictures drawn by students and a rhyme made up to explain why they need a new ActivPanel.

Tamsin Coventry, Class 1 Teacher at Sharow CE School said: “Our old whiteboard had completely lost all interactivity, so when we heard about the Promethean Grant we had to get involved.

“The children loved starring in the video and were even happier when I told them we’d won.”

Alistair Hayward, Promethean’s Head of UKI and ANZ markets, commented: “Schools are under increasing financial pressures and at the same time are expected to create state-of-the-art learning environments.

“As a company, we’re incredibly passionate about education and believe all schools should be able to access technologies that are proven to enhance teaching and learning experiences.

“The standard of entries this year has again been outstanding, I’d like to congratulate every school who took part for their efforts.”

Sharow CE School’s ActivPanel was installed for the started of this academic year.

The ActivPanel acts as a collaborative learning centre and can connect with other devices in the classroom such as laptops and tablets, enabling students to complete tasks from a handheld device or for small groups to use its multi-touch functionality.

Promethean is looking forward to developing a partnership with the winning schools to help them get the most out of the technology.