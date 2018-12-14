School performs Legally Blonde

St John Fisher School Performing Arts Faculty has been wowing audiences with their latest school production of Legally Blonde.

Stunning set design, outstanding acting and a flamboyant musical theatre ambiance inspired audience and cast alike.

Starring Ella Slater in the role of Ellie and Daniel Tunstall in the role of Emmett, the show built on the school’s outstanding reputation for taking on major challenging musical theatre productions.

Performing Rights for Legally Blonde were only released this year and St John Fisher is one of the first schools in the country to take it on.

Headteacher Paul Brockwell expressed his gratitude to teachers for helping the initiative, mostly in their own time.

Carolyn Booth directed the production, helped by Rosie Staunton, Claire Noonan choreographer and Craig Ratcliffe, Musical Director.