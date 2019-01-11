School opens doors to Sixth Form

Ripon Grammar is opening its Sixth Form doors to prospective students.

The school was named top state school in the North by The Sunday Times for the sixth year running and is rated outstanding for both its education and boarding by Ofsted.

The school now has around 50 additional sixth form places, including boarding places, for students from other schools, starting in September 2019.

Current fifth formers and their parents are invited to the Open Evening on January 21 to meet sixth form students and staff, who are keen to demonstrate how much more there is to Ripon Grammar School’s vibrant school community than its outstanding exam results.

As well as discovering more about RGS’s exceptional academic programme, prospective students will be able to explore a wide range of enrichment activities, from charity work, volunteering and business enterprise to sport, music and drama.

Frank Morgan, from Northallerton, joined RGS last year from St Francis Xavier School in Richmond.

The 18-year-old, studying biology, maths and economics at A-level, said: “It was a really big step to move here from my previous school. But it wasn’t hard to make friends. Once you settle in, it feels like you’ve been here the whole time.”

Frank, who hopes to study countryside management, added: “The level of interaction with teachers is great, alongside more discussion-led lessons it gives you a deeper understanding of your subjects.”

Lucy Bourdais, who joined RGS last year from Sedgefield Community College, agreed. The 17-year-old, studying history, classics and biology at A-level, said it took her around a month to settle in.

“The buddy system they have here really works and everyone is very friendly and welcoming. I am really enjoying it,” she said.

Head of sixth form Terry Fell stresses that Ripon Grammar School is far from an academic ‘hot house’.

“We encourage independent learning, with exceptional academic and pastoral support but students are also encouraged to take on leadership roles and develop wider skills and confidence through involvement in a broad range of other activities,” he said.