School closures in the Harrogate district - Thursday, March 1, 2018

School closure announcements have been flooding in this morning as yellow and amber weather warnings for snow remain in place.

Traffic has been slow around Harrogate and the district.

Closures so far:

All Saints CE Primary School, Kirkby Overblow

Ashville College

Aspin Park School

Beckwithshaw Primary School

Bedale CE Primary School

Bedale High School

Belmont Grosvenor School

Bilton Grange School

Birstwith & Bishop Thornton Primary Schools

Bishop Monkton School

Boroughbridge High School

Boroughbridge Primary School

Brackenfield School

Burnt Yates Primary School

Burton Leonard CE Primary School

Coppice Valley School

Cundall Manor School

Dacre Braithwaite Primary School

Darley Primary School

Dishforth CE Primary

Follifoot School

Fountains Earth CE Primary School

Glasshouses School

Goldsborough School

The Grammar School at Leeds

Grewelthorpe Primary School

Hampsthwaite CE Primary & Nursery

Harrogate College

Harrogate Grammar School

Harrogate High School

Harrogate Richard Taylor Primary

Harrogate St Joseph's Catholic Primary

Harrogate St Peter's Primary

Hookstone Chase School

Huby Primary

Kettlesing Felliscliffe Primary School

Killinghall CE Primary

King James’s School, Knaresborough

Knaresborough St Mary's RC Primary

Markington Primary

Masham CE VA Primary

Nidderdale High School

Oatlands Infant School

Outwood Academy

Pannal School

Pateley Bridge St Cuthbert's CE Primary

Ripley Endowed Primary School

Ripon Cathedral Primary School

Ripon Grammar School

Ripon Outwood Academy

Ripon Holy Trinity Infant School

Rossett Acre Primary School

Rossett School

Saltergate Primary School

Skelton Newby Hall CE Primary School

Springwater School

Summerbridge Primary

Tadcaster East Primary

Tadcaster Grammar School

Tadcaster Riverside CP School

