Saltergate Juniors scoop breakfast award

Harrogate schoolchildren recently attended the Houses of Parliament to collect their award for the Best Breakfast club in Yorkshire and the Humber.

As part of this year’s annual Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards 2018, Saltergate Junior School breakfast club scooped the regional crown and cash prize of £1,000 and celebrated with MP Andrew Jones.

About 15 Year 5 and 6 children attend Saltergate club every morning to have a free nutritious breakfast, as well as haveing time to complete homework or create fun things like animation and artwork.

Breakfast Club Leaders encourage attendees to talk about any worries or problems they are experiencing before the school day starts so that no issues are taken into the classroom

Claire Sowray, Pupil Premium Champion at Saltergate, said: “We are really excited and incredibly proud to be one the winners at this year’s Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards.”

She added: “Writing our entry gave us a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the fantastic children who attend every morning, not to mention the hard-working staff.

“In parental and pupil feedback, all have said the breakfast club is a positive experience and has meant some children who struggled with attendance come to school every day and the children report that they can concentrate more.”

The Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards champion the people and activities that make Breakfast Clubs so great – from inspirational volunteers to invaluable extra learning sessions.

Kellogg’s UK and Ireland managing director Oli Morton, who spoke at the awards, said: “So many clubs across the UK deserve recognition for the brilliant work they do. After receiving around 400 applications, it’s been tough to pick our finalists from so many inspiring and heart-warming stories.

“Congratulations to Saltergate Junior School on their win today. All the clubs recognised in these awards play a vital role in society by supporting working parents, feeding hungry children and offering opportunities to increase informal learning.”