Ripon student's design impresses chief whip

A design by a ten-year-old Ripon student from Outwood Primary Academy Greystone has caught the eye of the Government's chief whip.

The artwork by Isla Horsman won an annual Christmas Card Competition run by Julian Smith, MP for for Skipton and Ripon.

Many school children entered but a beautiful Christmas Stag design impressed the MP, who is particularly busy at the moment in the run-up to the vote on the PM's Brexit deal.

It will now be reproduced and sent out to hundreds of people across the country.

Mrs Bastow, academy subject lead for art, said: "‘ I am hugely proud of this achievement. Not only will the country get to see how high a profile we give to subjects such as art but having the academy name go to all these people is just fantatsic! Well done Isa."

