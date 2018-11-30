Ripon primary school merger hailed as 'win-win move' by county council chiefs

A proposal to amalgamate two primary schools and use one of the sites to expand special school provision has been heralded as “a win-win move” by council leaders.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive heard a public consultation over merging Moorside Infant School and Moorside Junior School in Ripon, to create a single school on the junior school site had seen a positive response as had its plan to create satellite specialist provision for Mowbray School, Bedale on the infant school site.

The authority’s education boss, Councillor Patrick Mulligan said subject to being approved in February the merger would happen in April and the satellite school serving children aged four to 11 be launched next September.

He said the move to have more pupils on one site would make Moorside School more sustainable while helping to achieve the council’s special educational needs strategy of providing more local provision.

Cllr Mulligan said concerns over increased traffic around the schools would be addressed with car parking and drop off changes.

The council’s children and young people’s boss Councillor Janet Sanderson told the meeting she was “absolutely sold” on the changes, adding Mowbray School had a second to none reputation.

The authority’s leader Councillor Carl Les said: “This is very good news for the Ripon district.”

Stuart Minting , Local Democracy Reporting Service