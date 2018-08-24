Ripon Grammar student's GCSE results among best the school has 'ever seen'

A student who achieved 13 top A* and grade 9 GCSEs led results that are among the best ever seen at Ripon Grammar School.

Anika Schwarze-Chintapatla achieved the clean sweep of 11 grade 9s and two A*s within a group of high performers and excellent results overall.

L-R Cathryn Payling, Araminta Praud and Amy Crompton at Ripon Grammar School

Fourteen students gained nine or more A*/9 grades, while 66 per cent of all grades at the Grammar School were awarded at A*-A/grade 9-7 and 95 per cent were graded A*-B/9-5.

The other top performers were: Rose Cottrell, Clara Dammann, George Exley, Phoebe Hall, Sebastian Lyons, Tabitha Milton, Emily Parry, Finlay Pruden, Charlotte Titterington-Colman, Alice Welsh, Angus Watley, Jasper Wood and Zavier Wray.

Emily, who achieved 11 grade 9s, an A^ and an A, said: “Wow! I wasn’t expecting that at all.”

Finlay, who achieved eight grades 9s, two A*s, one A and a grade 8, said: “I’m really happy, I didn’t expect to do as well as that.”

Finlay Pruden (second left) and friends at Ripon Grammar School.

Last year’s leading state school in North Yorkshire, the results better 2017s and are one of the best sets recorded at Ripon Grammar.

Some of the stand out subjects were mathematics, with 77 per cent at 9-7; chemistry, with 88 per cent at 9-7; and physics, with 78 per cent at 9-7. In history and geography, more than three quarters of students achieved grade 7 or better.

Boys performed on a near equal par with girls across many subjects, bucking the national trend.

Headmaster Jonathan Webb said: “I am delighted for the students this year who have achieved so highly once again. These results are especially pleasing given the fact that nationally schools have been going through a degree of educational change, adapting to new and expanded syllabus and new styles of assessment on the numerical grading system.

Emily Parry, Ripon Grammar

“It is testament to the quality of teaching and learning at Ripon Grammar School, and the resilience of the students, that this change has been taken in its stride.

My congratulations to all the students who have worked so hard to attain so highly, building such an excellent platform for their studies at A Level and beyond.”

Follow our live coverage of all GCSE results in the Harrogate District here