Pupils in the picture for calendar

Children from four of North Yorkshire’s local primary schools were awarded prizes for their artistic talents in the 23rd Walker Morris Children’s Calendar Competition.

Hannah Brook, 7, of Ashville College and Jack Harker, 9, of Dacre Braithwaite CE in Harrogate were two the runners-ups who attended the presentation ceremony at the firm’s offices recently.

Competition’s judges were renowned Yorkshire artist, Ashley Jackson and David Smedley, Chairman of the Partners at law firm Walker Morris. The winning paintings were chosen from over a thousand entries from the Yorkshire and Humber regions.

The 13 winners, one for each month of the year plus the coveted front cover, were presented with a hamper full of artists’ materials and a £250 cheque for their school.

All proceeds go to Boston Spa-based Martin House Children’s Hospice.

David Smedley said: “Every year we are astounded by the superb quality of the art that is produced by the region’s aspiring artists.

“We would like to thank all of this year’s entrants to the Competition and congratulate the winners and runners-up in our 2018 Charity Calendar. I would also like to thank my fellow judges Ashley Jackson and Dean Poole.”

Ashley Jackson added: “Once again I am honoured to be a judge on the Walker Morris Calendar Competition, now in its 23rd year its legacy is the fantastic artwork the children have created over the years alongside the finance its sales have raised for Martin House Children’s Hospice.

“You cannot under estimate how art can change lives, for me as a young boy arriving in Yorkshire, the confidence of the children who take part in the competition and the children who require care at the hospice.

“I am proud to play a small part and wish to thank Walker Morris LLP and all the schools who take part.

“I hope people go and buy the calendar the art work is truly original and you may be looking at the next generation of Yorkshire Artists.”

Calendars are now on sale for £5. Please contact gemma.carrodus@walkermorris.co.uk or tel +44 (0)113 283 2500.