Pupils give food to homeless

Pupils from a Harrogate school have presented donations from their annual Harvest Festival service to a town centre charity.

Boarders from Ashville College’s Briggs House visited the Harrogate Homeless Project, on Bower Road, to hand over scores of tinned and dried foods.

For a number of years the boys from the boarding house have supported Harrogate Homeless Project, which was founded by Harrogate Churches Together in 1991, in order to try and alleviate the growing number of people sleeping rough in the district.

Briggs Housemaster Gilmour Coad said: “Harrogate Homeless Project does invaluable work in the town and I’m delighted that once again the boys have chosen it to benefit from our Harvest Festival.

“Since opening our doors to boarders 140 years ago, we have been an integral part of the community, and always welcome the opportunity to support local charities whenever we can.

“I’d also like to thank all the parent and staff members who helped make this a bumper harvest!”

Alex Mclean from Harrogate Homeless Project said: “We are extremely grateful to Ashville, and in particular the students from Briggs House for nominating us.

“We rely heavily on donations and this magnificent collection of tinned and dried food is very much welcomed.”