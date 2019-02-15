Pupils and teachers mark 60 years in education

Pupils and staff at Cundall Manor School gathered recently to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the school opening.

On January 27 1959 Cundall Manor, near Ripon, opened its doors for the very first time and has seen the school go from strength to strength.

The anniversary celebrations, which started with cake on the lawn in front of the original house, will continue throughout the academic year with a series of events planned, culminating in the Diamond Cundall Ball on Saturday June 22.

Joint Heads, Amanda Kirby and John Sample, who has been teaching at the school for nearly 20 years, were on hand to lead the celebrations.

John said: “It is an honour to lead the 60th anniversary celebrations.

“Days like this will live long in our collective memory and we are delighted that we can provide so many wonderful opportunities for our pupils.”

Amanda Kirby added: “We are very proud of our school and our wider community.

“We are in a great position to take our school forward and we shall look forward to the year ahead.”