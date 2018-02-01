Private training firm told to improve by Ofsted say inspectors were looking at old data

A private training firm in Harrogate who were told they require improvement say Ofsted Inspectors were looking at old data.

VQ Solutions Ltd on Victoria Avenue provides apprenticeships in areas including digital marketing and was inspected in December.

It was reported that while having strengths including apprentices being able to secure work after their training, improvements needed to be made across all criteria.

By ‘calculating apprentice’s achievements inaccurately’ problems were not identified including apprentices being unable to complete their course on time.

The company has said this was due to inspectors using data from 2015 and 2016 when ‘unforeseen work commitments’ caused problems for eight apprentices.

A spokesperson said: “Disappointingly, the inspectors based their judgement on performance data published at the time of the inspection which, although our overall achievement rate was 12 per cent above the national rate, we had eight adult apprentices who achieved, but, were late in doing so, due to unforeseen work commitments and this sadly impacted on our timely achievement rate.

“Since the inspection, our 2016/17 data has been published and both our achievement and timely achievement rates are 14 per cent above the national rate.”