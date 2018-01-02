Pre-school given good marks in report

Staff and children at Harrogate-based Oatlands Pre-school are celebrating achieving another Good grade rating from Ofsted following an inspection of the Pre-school in November.

The Mount Street-based childcare setting, which takes children from the age of two until school entry, was praised by Ofsted inspectors as providing a positive approach to partnership working which helps to ensure that parents are very well engaged in their children’s ongoing learning.

The inspector said: “Parents speak very highly of the service offered and say the staff are a fantastic team.

“Children are regularly praised when they do well which contributes towards raising their self-esteem and self-motivation.”

The pre-school, which has been in existence for nearly 50 years, has recently undergone a major refurbishment extending its outdoor area and installing custom built toilets.

Geraldine Payne, Chairman of Oatlands Pre-school said: “I am absolutely delighted that the inspector recognised the strong parent partnership and the nurturing environment that our friendly staff team provide.

“I would like to thank both the staff and trustees for their remarkable contributions which ensure our Pre-school continues to develop and evolve.”

Pre-school Manager Caroline Reeve-Steel added: “We thrive on providing exceptional early years teaching and childcare in partnership with the parents and carers of the children who attend our setting.

“The whole team are delighted that their hard work and commitment has been recognised.”

North Yorkshire County Coun Patrick Mulligan, Executive Member for Education and Skills, said: “I’m please to say we have high standards.”