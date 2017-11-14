Potter makes a wheel hit at gallery anniversary event

Harrogate College celebrated The Friends of the Mercer Art Gallery’s 25th anniversary by hosting a sell out event with special guest, and winner of BBC’s The Great Pottery Throw Down, Matthew Wilcock.

Attendees joined Matthew at the wheel, where he shared his experiences of taking risks and setting challenges.

Guests were then treated to drinks and canapes prepared by the College’s Hospitality and Catering students and tutors.

Alison Breeze, part of the Friends’ Committee and event organiser, extended thanks to all the College Departments involved.

She said: “You’ve all been such a pleasure to work with and absolutely nothing has been too much trouble.

“This successful evening - an amazing experience for both Harrogate College and the Friends of the Mercer Art Gallery is just the start of a flourishing friendship.”

Catherine Wright, member of the Friends of the Mercer Gallery and staff member of Harrogate High School said: “I just wanted to say how impressive the college was and how fabulous the service and canapés were. They did you proud.”

She added: “The event was a total triumph, thanks again to the whole college team coming together and creating yet another ambitious and successful happening”, said David Oxley, Ceramics lecturer at Harrogate College.