Outrageous non-uniform day

Pupils from Cundall Manor school were involved in a variety of fundraising activities for the annual Children in Need charity appeal.

Youngsters were encouraged to dress ‘outrageously’ for a non-uniform day that saw a total of £791 raised for the wonderful cause.

The outrageous theme was well received by pupils and staff with highlights including a seven-and-a-half-foot inflatable dinosaur outfit and staff dressed as the Mario Brothers.

Reception class in Pre-Prep also held a bake sale, selling some delightful homemade treats to their school friends and teachers.

Marketing Manager for the school, Paul Swalwell, said: “The generosity of our pupils, parents and wider community is always outstanding.

“Children in Need is a great event and it is not every day you get to see several inflatable T-Rex dinosaurs walking around the school.

“A huge well done to all.”