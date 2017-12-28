New unit opens at New Park

Harrogate Mayor Coun Anne Jones recently officially opened the new nursery and reception unit at the town’s New Park Primary Academy at the school’s open day.

“We have invested heavily in a complete refurbishment, both inside and out and are really proud of the high quality provision we are able to offer three and four-year-olds,” said headteacher Robert Mold.

“There are only five primary schools in Harrogate offering affordable, school-based nursery care for three-year-olds and we are keen to spread the word about our fantastic indoor and outdoor learning spaces.”

Mr Mold added: “The State of the Nation report from the Social Mobility Commission that was released recently showed that the Harrogate area is in the bottom third nationally for outcomes for disadvantaged five-year-olds.

“I am determined that that trend will not be replicated at New Park.”